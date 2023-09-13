When the 2024 version of the Kokomo BobKats takes the floor next March, there will be a change on the bench as former coach Cliff Levingston is heading west to take over the reigns of the New Mexico franchise of The Basketball League.
Replacing him as Kokomo's coach will be former BobKat player and TBL veteran Chandler Levingston Simon, the son of the former coach.
“I’m excited with the opportunity,” said Levingston Simon of his new position. “I had the opportunity to play here [in 2022] then I came back late during the 2023 season as an assistant coach. I think I’m ready to lead the team.”
Although his father has moved on, Levingston Simon noted that a lot of what his father stressed during his three years at the helm will still be in place.
“I’ll definitely stay with a lot of the system that he has in place,” said the 29-year-old Levingston Simon. “The thing that may be a bit different is the defense. When I played collegiately at [Valparaiso University], that’s kind of what I was known for. I wasn’t the type of player who is going to go out and light it up on offense, but I could go out and play good, solid defense.”
As for the make up of the squad next campaign, Levingston Simon noted that he has reached out to members of the squad and invited them to training camp in February. However, he stated that the possibility of some players not returning is there and he would be happy if that were the case.
“I would hope that some of the guys get an opportunity to make more money elsewhere,” he stated. “If a player has the opportunity to play overseas for more money, I’d encourage them to do that. That’s what this league is about. … For players to have the opportunity to further their career and to make money doing that. I wouldn’t want to hold anyone back who had a good offer elsewhere.”
Although he played with a majority of the 2023 BobKat roster, Levingston Simon feels like that won’t affect things as he will be the one calling plays, making roster moves and delegating playing time.
“I’ll be 30 years old when next season starts,” Levingston Simon said. “So I’m older than the guys on the team and I’ve played in the TBL for years. It also helps that I had the chance to be an assistant late last season to grow into the role.”
Having been around the league for years, Levingston Simon is impressed by the way that Kokomo supports its team.
“I’d say that the fans at Kokomo are very knowledgeable and they really get behind the team,” he stated. “I’ve been to Albany and they have been in the league for years with a lot of NBA affiliation and those fans are good, but Kokomo really gets into the games and makes it tough on teams coming into the gym.
"Kokomo is a great basketball city. I went to watch Kokomo High School play last year and the way the fans get behind that team is awesome and they really get behind us as well.”
For fans wanting to meet and greet the new coach, he will be at the annual Kokomo BobKat golf outing Friday at Wildcat Creek G.C. Visit the BobKat page on social media for more details.
