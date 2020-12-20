• NAME: Jake Chapman
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Tri-Central
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Chapman led the way as Tri-Central earned a weekend split. First, the 2019-20 KT All-Area first-team player scored 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished three assists in TC's 75-62 victory over Randolph Southern. Next, he had 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals in the Trojans' 65-53 loss to Madison-Grant. For the two games, he made 22 of 32 shots (68.8%) from the field and 8 of 10 attempts (80%) from the free throw line.
