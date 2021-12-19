• NAME: Jake Chapman
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Tri-Central
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Chapman delivered a pair of huge double-doubles over the weekend. First, the reigning KT All-Area MVP had 37 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 68-61 victory over Clinton Central. Next, he had 37 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 75-72 loss to Madison-Grant. For the two games, he shot 63.4% from the field. For the season, he is averaging 28.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.