TC vs Frontier BBB 01.jpg

Tri-Central's Jake Chapman is shown in a game against Frontier on Feb. 9, 2021, at Sharpsville.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Jake Chapman

• SPORT: Boys basketball

• SCHOOL: Tri-Central

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Chapman delivered a pair of huge double-doubles over the weekend. First, the reigning KT All-Area MVP had 37 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 68-61 victory over Clinton Central. Next, he had 37 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 75-72 loss to Madison-Grant. For the two games, he shot 63.4% from the field. For the season, he is averaging 28.4 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

