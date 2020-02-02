Chapman is co-Athlete of the Week

• NAME: Jake Chapman
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Tri-Central
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Chapman led the way as the Trojans continued their hot play with a 3-0 week. The 6-foot-3 guard/forward had 23 points, nine rebounds and six steals in the Trojans' 50-42 victory over Northfield. He scored 23 points in an 81-67 victory over Delphi. And he had 17 points and seven rebounds in a 55-51 victory over Frankton. He is averaging 19 points per game. The Trojans (11-6) have won four in a row and seven of their last eight.
