• NAME: Jake Chapman
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Tri-Central
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Chapman scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead TC past Daleville 64-56 in the Class A Wes-Del Sectional's opening round. In the process, he surpassed 1,000 career points. He reached the milestone in just two seasons. In TC's 69-50 loss to Cowan in the semifinal round, he had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
