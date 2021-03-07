TC vs Frontier BBB 17.jpg

Tri-Central's Jake Chapman takes the ball down the court during the Trojans' game against Frontier on Feb. 9 at Sharpsville.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Jake Chapman

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Tri-Central

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Chapman scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead TC past Daleville 64-56 in the Class A Wes-Del Sectional's opening round. In the process, he surpassed 1,000 career points. He reached the milestone in just two seasons. In TC's 69-50 loss to Cowan in the semifinal round, he had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you