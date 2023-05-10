CHICAGO — The struggling Chicago Fire on Monday fired coach Ezra Hendrickson and replaced him with Frank Klopas for the remainder of the season.
The Fire (2-3-5) are 14th of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with 11 points. Only the New York Red Bulls (nine points, 1-4-6) trail Chicago, and New York parted with coach Gerhard Struber on Monday in what the team said was a mutual agreement.
Hendrickson led Chicago to a 12-18-14 mark over two seasons. The Western High School graduate spent 13 years coaching at the domestic and international levels before the Fire hired him in November 2021 to take over for Klopas, who had replaced the fired Raphaël Wicky on an interim basis.
In a social media post Wednesday, Hendrickson thanked the organization for the opportunity.
"I am often reminded that it is not the speed, but rather the direction that determines the success of the early journey. I believe this project was headed in the right direction," Hendrickson wrote, noting that Chicago was just three points from being tied for sixth in the conference and was undefeated at home.
"Not everything that counts can be counted, and I know I represented myself, the fans, the club, the community, and Major League Soccer with the utmost professionalism and class. I am grateful for that opportunity," he added.
"I remain confident that I possess the talent to be a very successful coach in MLS. Right now, I am looking forward to reflecting, learning, growing and preparing for what is next."
Klopas played for the Fire from 1998 to 1999 and was their head coach from 2011 to 2013, leading them to the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2012. He has also spent time in the front office as well as working as a broadcaster for the team.
“This was a difficult decision, but after careful consideration, we felt that a change was necessary at this time as we work toward our goal of advancing to the playoffs and competing for trophies,” Fire sporting director Georg Heitz said in a statement.
Hendrickson was a defender in MLS with the New York MetroStars (1997), LA Galaxy (1997-2003), Dallas Burn (2003), D.C. United (2004), Chivas USA (2005-06) and Columbus (2006-08).
Hendrickson starred in basketball at Western. He played soccer at Drake University where he scored 43 goals and recorded 95 points in three seasons (1990-93). Those totals remain school records.
Hendrickson earned All-America honors and three straight All-Missouri Valley Conference selections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.