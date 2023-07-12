The Lakeshore Chinooks scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits 10-9 in a Northwoods League game Tuesday at Mequon, Wisconsin.
The Chinooks sparked the winning rally by loading the bases with no outs. They drew two walks, which prompted Kokomo to change pitchers. The next batter was hit by a pitch.
Following an out, the Chinooks had a single to drive in a run and a walk to force in another run. In the following at-bat, they scored the tying run on a wild pitch and had a hit to drive in the winning run.
Jon Laguire-Cruz, the fourth of four Kokomo pitchers, took the loss.
Roman Kuntz and Camden Hayslip led Kokomo with big games in the middle of the batting order. Kuntz went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and one run driven in and Hayslip went 3 for 5 with two doubles, three RBI and one run scored.
Also for Kokomo, Tyler Ganus was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Elias Fiddler was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Nolan Christianson also drove in a run.
Lakeshore beat Kokomo 14-4 in Monday's series opener. The Chinooks only out-hit the Jackrabbits by one (10-9), but Kokomo's pitchers issued 10 walks. Kokomo also committed five errors.
Starting pitcher Nick Crystal took the loss. He pitched 2.2 innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks.
Hayslip provided a bright spot for the Jackrabbits by going 3 for 4 with two doubles.
Kokomo visits Traverse City on Wednesday.
