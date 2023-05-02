Raleigh Burgess, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward in the class of 2024, announced on Monday his verbal commitment to Purdue.
Burgess, who attends Sycamore High School near Cincinnati, chose the Boilermakers over offers from Iowa, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio State and others, according to On3sports.
Burgess joins Brownsburg wing Kanon Catchings and Brownstown shooting guard Jack Benter in Matt Painter’s class of 2024. Painter reportedly is hoping to add another player or two to the class.
“I chose Purdue at the end of the day because it was the right fit,” Burgess said in the On3 story. “I’m getting a valuable education while playing for a great coaching staff and I’m only three hours from home and you can’t do much better than that.”
