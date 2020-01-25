The Eastside, Southside, Northside and UCT youth baseball leagues will consolidate into one league in 2021 as the newly formed Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Organization (KUBS) will helm a unified city-wide youth sports organization.
Games will be played at Championship Park, an $86-million development that will include two clusters of multi-purpose athletic fields. In addition to city youth baseball, KUBS also will oversee and host the Kokomo Parents Babe Ruth program and Kokomo Girls Softball League.
Set for its inaugural season in the spring of 2021, the new organization will offer baseball and softball recreational leagues for children ages 5-15 with registration fees comparable to current fees for city leagues. In order to participate a child must be a resident of the City of Kokomo or have played in a city league during the 2020 season.
“With the creation of a state-of-the-art facility like Championship Park, it’s time for all the great leagues in this city to come together, play together and create an experience that every child in our community can enjoy. I am proud to be a part of the KUBS organization, and excited for the future of youth baseball and softball in Kokomo," said KUBS Chairman Joe Thatcher, who played at UCT before going on to play for Kokomo High, Indiana State and in Major League Baseball.
The organization plans to work with the county baseball and softball leagues to keep the traditions of the David A. Kasey Memorial Youth Baseball Tournament and the Howard County Softball Tournament alive and well.
Howard County Superior Court II Judge Brant Parry is the organization's vice chairman. IUK baseball coach Matt Howard and former MLB pitcher Pat Underwood are among the executive members. The city leagues, KPBR and the softball league all are represented on the board of directors as well.
Questions and comments should be directed to: Kubs.baseball.softball@gmail.com.
