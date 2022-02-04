In the fall of 1979, John Sloggett conducted his first practice as Clinton Central’s new boys basketball coach.
Undaunted by the fact he would soon, at times, be X- and O-ing against men more than twice his age, the 24-year-old embraced the challenge with a level of self-belief that eventually proved contagious.
Slowly, surely, the hoops stars above northeastern Clinton County were aligning perfectly.
“Coach Sloggett was young and was certainly a big part of our success. We could play basketball, but the coaching job he did in his first year was remarkable,” said Doug Ogle, a senior guard on the 1979-1980 Bulldogs who would later go on to enjoy an outstanding coaching career of his own at Warsaw High School.
“When I coached, I used to tell our players that the more players you have who think like a coach, the better. The collective basketball IQ on that team was very good. And coach Sloggett was the perfect coach for us.”
It’s not like the new coach inherited a bare cupboard.
A year earlier, Clinton Central snapped an embarrassing nine-year run of sectional one-and-done performances to claim the Frankfort Sectional for the first time in 13 years. The Bulldogs accomplished this with two-point triumphs over Rossville and Tipton before losing to Mooresville at regional, 76-53.
Naturally, the enthusiasm leading into the following season was palpable.
Among the returnees the following season were Ogle, who quarterbacked the Clinton Central football team, and basically served the same role for the basketball program. Swingman Rick Fields, a rail-thin 6-4 junior with textbook perimeter shooting form, was also back along with 6-4 junior forward Curt Henry.
Stepping into starting roles for the first time were 6-4 senior forward Byron Padgett and Ogle’s brother, Neal, a sophomore point guard. First off the bench were Randy Haggert and Greg Unger, the latter who is now an assistant boys basketball coach at Western.
Clinton Central’s student enrollment in those days was approximately 360 from grades 9-12, according to Ogle.
The Bulldogs opened the season with losses to Tipton and Delphi, but in time the meshing of Sloggett’s philosophies and expectations with the talent he inherited resulted in a final record of 25-5.
“I feel very fortunate and blessed that I had an excellent high school coach, and a really good college coach, so I believed in myself,” said Sloggett, 66, now retired from teaching and living in Lebanon. “I remember talking to the team in the first practice with different terminology, and the players looked at me like deer in the headlights.
“We had a lot of work to do, but I knew they had ability and could be good. Once we got on the same page and things started clicking, we were a team that went to semistate.”
The Bulldogs’ postseason path started at the Frankfort Sectional with victories over Clinton Prairie, Tipton (in overtime) and the host Hot Dogs. Defeating Plainfield and North Montgomery at regional meant Clinton Central was Sweet 16-bound for the first time in program history.
Sloggett’s team was the Hickory Huskers six years before the release of the movie, “Hoosiers.”
“The players were very, very unselfish. I didn’t care what the other teams did defensively because we would always counter what they did,” said Sloggett. “Neal Ogle at that point was a sophomore point guard. He played at 6-foot or 6-1, was quick and could jump out of the gym.
“He set up so many shots for those other guys.”
Clinton Central’s dream season ended at the Lafayette Semistate with a 62-58 loss to Lafayette Jeff. The program won another single-class sectional in 1983, but hasn’t cut down sectional nets since.
Sloggett coached 21 seasons at Clinton Central, finishing with a record of 266-190.
His initial tenure ended after the 1997-1998 season, but he came back to lead the program from 2005-2007, his final squad ending with a 14-6 record. During his second stint, he coached against 1980 team member Jeff Hodson, who coached at Carroll for 11 seasons (2002-12).
Doug Ogle’s tenure as coach at Warsaw lasted 18 seasons (2002-2020), with 16 of his Tigers teams finishing with winning records. Ogle led the Tigers to six sectional championships, a pair of regional crowns and his 2009-2010 ball club advanced all the way to the 4A State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis before losing to North Central, 94-75.
Ogle retired from coaching with a 275-141 record.
Even with all his success and experiences diagramming plays for others, what he went through at Clinton Central remains special.
“We had three guys on that team who went on to play college basketball,” said Ogle, referring to Fields (1,108 career points at Indiana State), Henry (Franklin College) and Neal Ogle (171 career assists at DePauw). “For a Class 1A school to have three of your players play college basketball is pretty good.”
And pretty darned rare, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.