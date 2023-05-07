• NAME: Macy Coan
• SPORT: Softball
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Coan led the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Comets to a 4-1 week. At the plate, she batted .588 (10 for 17) with two home runs, two triples, two doubles and nine RBI. In the circle, the All-State pitcher fired a no-hitter vs. Taylor. For the week, she worked 23 innings and held opponents to 12 hits and five runs (three earned). The Marian University recruit recorded 42 strikeouts (against just six walks) including the 600th of her career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.