Softball Taylor vs EHS 12.jpg

Eastern softball ace Macy Coan pitches against Taylor on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Coan pitched a no-hitter and the Comets beat the Titans 14-0 in five innings.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Macy Coan

• SPORT: Softball

• SCHOOL: Eastern

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Coan led the Class 2A No. 10-ranked Comets to a 4-1 week. At the plate, she batted .588 (10 for 17) with two home runs, two triples, two doubles and nine RBI. In the circle, the All-State pitcher fired a no-hitter vs. Taylor. For the week, she worked 23 innings and held opponents to 12 hits and five runs (three earned). The Marian University recruit recorded 42 strikeouts (against just six walks) including the 600th of her career.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video