• NAME: Macy Coan
• SPORT: Softball
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Coan was Eastern’s winning pitcher in a pair of 4-3 wins over local rivals. On Monday, she threw all seven innings in a win over Western with two earned runs, no walks and four strikeouts. On Thursday against Kokomo, she again threw all seven with three earned runs, a walk and seven strikeouts. In addition, she was 2 for 6 at the plate for the week with an RBI and a run.
