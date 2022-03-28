Eastern vs Eastbrook softball 13.jpg (copy)

Macy Coan

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Macy Coan

SPORT: Softball

SCHOOL: Eastern

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Coan was Eastern’s winning pitcher in a pair of 4-3 wins over local rivals. On Monday, she threw all seven innings in a win over Western with two earned runs, no walks and four strikeouts. On Thursday against Kokomo, she again threw all seven with three earned runs, a walk and seven strikeouts. In addition, she was 2 for 6 at the plate for the week with an RBI and a run.

