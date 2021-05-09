• NAME: Macy Coan
• SPORT: Softball
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Coan led the way as the Class 2A co-No. 4-ranked Comets went 4-1 last week. Coan batted a sizzling .706 (12 for 17) with four home runs and three doubles. She drove in 16 runs and scored eight more runs. She had a 5-for-5, five-RBI game vs. Sheridan and a 4-for-5, eight-RBI game vs. Winamac. In addition, she pitched 13 innings over three games and recorded 22 strikeouts.
