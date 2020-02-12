Ishmael El-Amin had 22 points as Ball State narrowly beat Northern Illinois 63-59 on Tuesday night.
El-Amin hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Kyle Mallers and Tahjai Teague each added 12 points for Ball State (14-10, 7-4 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Brachen Hazen had nine rebounds.
Eugene German had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (15-10, 8-4), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Tyler Cochran added 10 points and seven rebounds. Zaire Mateen had 10 points.
Ball State matches up against Bowling Green at home on Saturday. Northern Illinois plays Miami (Ohio) on the road on Saturday.
IUK 82, ASBURY 66
IU Kokomo maintained its grip on top of the River States Conference West Division with a comfortable victory over visiting Asbury. The Cougars went up 44-27 at halftime and cruised to victory, pushing their record to 11-2 in the league and 22-5 overall. The Cougars are a game ahead of IU Southeast in the division.
Desean Hampton led the Cougars with 20 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and four blocks. Akil McClain came off the bench for 19 points. Darian Porch added 14 and Allante Harper nine. Porch took 10 boards and reserve Trequan Spivey dished six assists.
The Cougars visit RSC rival Alice Lloyd College at 4 p.m. Saturday
WOMEN'S HOOPS
IUK 85, ASBURY 68
The visitors went up 27-16 after a quarter at Cougar Gym, but IUK roared back to lead 45-42 at halftime and outscored Asbury by 10 in the third quarter to take a 70-57 lead through three quarters.
Five Cougars scored in double figures and 12 either scored or had rebounds and assists. Ally Davis led IUK with 16 points, Sierra Peete and Alec Fitts added 15 each, Tia Chambers scored 14 and Vanessa Mullins 13. Fitts added 10 rebounds for her first double-double and Mullins nine. Peete had seven assists.
The Cougars (14-11, 6-6 River States Conference) play at conference rival Alice Lloyd at 1 p.m. Saturday.
