KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an all-Crossroads League matchup, No. 16 seed Bethel upset No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan 83-77 in the NAIA men’s basketball tournament’s round of 16 Thursday.
No. 1-ranked Indiana Wesleyan beat Bethel twice during the season, but the Pilots prevailed on the NAIA’s big stage. The Pilots outscored the Wildcats by 11 in the second half to surge to the win.
The Wildcats led 72-70 with 3:50 remaining. The Pilots rattled off a 9-0 run to break away.
TreVion Crews led Bethel (23-10) with 29 points and Jared DeHart backed him with 20 points.
Kyle Manges led IWU (30-3) with 22 points. Seth Maxwell had 16 points and 15 rebounds. Former Northwestern High School standout Tayson Parker had two points and four rebounds in 9:23 off the bench.
NABC honors Jackson-Davis
Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis earned third-team All-American honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Thursday.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Jackson-Davis was IU’s leader in most statistical categories for a second straight year. He led the Hoosiers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots, ranking fourth in the Big Ten at 19.1 points per game, second at 9 rebounds per game, fifth in field goal percentage at 51.7% and fifth in blocked shots at 1.4 per game.
Jackson-Davis posted 22 double-doubles and scored in double figures in 26 of 27 games for the Hoosiers. He finished third in the nation in free throws made (150) and attempted (229).
Jackson-Davis also earned third-team All-American honors from The Sporting News and USBWA and was an honorable mention All-America selection by the Associated Press.
Following IU’s season-ending 61-50 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament, Jackson-Davis said he was undecided as to whether he would return to IU for a junior season or declare for the NBA draft. Most NBA draft analysts project Jackson-Davis as a borderline late first, early second-round pick.
Jones shoots 61 at Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Matt Jones’ opening round at the Honda Classic was remarkable.
He was remarkably unimpressed.
Jones tied the course record Thursday on a typically windy day at PGA National with a bogey-free 9-under 61 giving him a three-shot lead. He matched the mark set by Brian Harman in the second round in 2012, and was one shot better than the final-round 62 that Tiger Woods posted that year.
“That’s an incredible round of golf,” said Lee Westwood, who opened with an even-par 70. “Could be the round of the year, 61 around here, when it’s flat calm, impressive. But when there’s a 15-, 20-mile-an-hour wind blowing, greens are fast, a lot of crosswinds, that’s an incredible round of golf.”
All told, there have been roughly 6,000 tournament rounds at the Honda since it moved to PGA National in 2007. None was better than the one Thursday from Jones, an Australian ranked No. 83 in the world.
He seemed most unfazed afterward.
“I play golf for a living,” Jones said. “I mean, I should be able to shoot a good golf score occasionally. It doesn’t happen as much as I want. But yes, I’m very happy with it. I was very calm, I was very relaxed out there. I’m normally a bit more amped-up and hyped-up and I had a different goal this week, to be a little more calm than normally and walk slower.”
