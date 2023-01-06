CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kendall Bostic recorded her second straight double-double to help Illinois' women's basketball team beat Northwestern 85-79 Thursday night for the Illini's first victory over the Wildcats since 2014.
Bostic scored 15 points and grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds. She sealed the victory with an offensive board, putback and free throw with under a minute to play.
Bostic, a former Northwestern High School star, also had two assists, one blocked shot and a steal.
For the season, she is averaging 9.2 points and a Big Ten-best 10.1 rebounds per game.
Illinois (14-2 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) pushed its winning streak to seven games and extended its program-best start to the season. Under first-year coach Shauna Green, the Illini are chasing their first winning season since the 2012-13 team went 19-14.
Illinois travels to No. 3 Ohio State (16-0, 5-0) on Sunday. The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten and the Illini are in second place.
