Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic recorded her 10th double-double of the season to help Illinois beat Nebraska 72-64 in a Big Ten women's basketball game Thursday at Lincoln, Nebraska.
Bostic finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and one assist. She made 5 of 7 shots from the field and knocked down her only free-throw attempt.
Bostic is averaging a Big Ten-best 10.1 rebounds per game.
The Illini improved to 19-6 overall and 9-5 in the Big Ten.
PURDUE 68, RUTGERS 54
Purdue's women's basketball team extended its road winning streak to four games with a 68-54 win at Rutgers. It’s the Boilers’ longest road winning streak since 2012-13 and their longest in the Big Ten since 2011-12.
Purdue fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-land. She became the fifth player in program history to reach 200 career 3-pointers.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden did not score for the Boilers, but provided three assists, two blocked shots and two rebounds.
Purdue is 16-7 overall and 7-6 in the Big Ten.
