Former Northwestern High School great Kendall Bostic is heading to the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Bostic plays for Michigan State, which received an at-large bid to the tournament. MSU (15-8) is the No. 10 seed in the Mercado Region and will face seventh-seeded Iowa State (16-10) on Monday, March 22. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. ET at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and the game will be televised on ESPN.
The winner will play the winner of second-seeded Texas A&M and 15th-seeded Troy in the second round on Wednesday, March 24.
Every game of the women's tournament will be played in the San Antonio area because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bostic has played in 21 of the Spartans' 23 games and the 6-foot-2 freshman forward averages 4.3 points and 3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game. She shoots a team-best 54.8% from the field.
Bostic is coming off a 13-point game against Iowa in the Big Ten tournament's semifinal round. That was her second-highest point total of the season.
The Spartans are in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last five completed seasons, after the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the Spartans are making their 18th trip to the Big Dance.
