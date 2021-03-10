Iowa post Monika Czinano made 16 of 18 shots from the field and scored 38 points to lead the sixth-seeded Hawkeyes past 11th-seeded Purdue 83-72 in the second round of the Big Ten women's basketball tournament Wednesday at Indianapolis. Czinano also made all six of her free throw attempts.
It was a close game until Iowa broke away late. Purdue held three leads in the fourth quarter, the last coming at 61-60 with 7:37 left. Iowa scored the next nine points to take control.
Kayana Traylor and former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden led Purdue. Traylor had 19 points and seven assists and Layden had 18 points. Layden drilled 5 of 10 3-point attempts.
Purdue closes the season with a 7-16 record.
