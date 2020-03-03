RICHMOND — NAIA Division II No. 23-ranked IU East edged No. 22 IU Kokomo 70-65 in the River States Conference men's basketball tournament championship Tuesday.
The title gives the Red Wolves (23-10) an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament.
IUK (26-7) played from behind most of the game, but Akil McClain hit a 3-pointer to put the Cougars up 60-57 with 7:01 remaining. The Cougars led 65-64 with 2:50 left, but they did not score again as the Red Wolves closed on a 6-0 run.
McClain scored a game-high 22 points. Also for IUK, Desean Hampton had 15 points, 18 rebounds (five offensive) and three blocked shots and Trequan Spivey had 14 points, three assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
