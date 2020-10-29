IU Kokomo’s women’s basketball team hosted NAIA Division II power Marian on Thursday to open the season. The No. 3-ranked Knights beat IUK 89-57.
Tia Chambers led the Cougars with team highs of 14 points, five rebounds and one block. Jadah Anderson and Vanessa Mullins scored nine points apiece and Anderson had four steals.
Former Carroll standout Macy Willoughby started for Marian and hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Imani Guy led Marian with 20 points and eight rebounds.
IU Kokomo earned a 71.4 shooting percentage at the foul line and went 18 of 45 from the floor. The Cougars finished out the contest with 30 rebounds and 13 steals, while totaling eight assists and 16 fouls to close out the night.
IUK hosts Indiana University Northwest at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Student Activities and Events Center.
La Russa returns to White Sox
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa didn’t envision returning to the dugout when he stood at the podium in Cooperstown six years ago and took his place alongside baseball’s greats.
That started to change the past few seasons. And he simply couldn’t resist the opportunity the Chicago White Sox gave him.
La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the White Sox 34 years after they fired him.
The 76-year-old La Russa rejoins the franchise where his big-league managing career began more than four decades ago. He takes over for Rick Renteria after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split.
“How rare it is to get an opportunity to manage a team that’s this talented and this close to winning,” La Russa said. “Most of the time your chances are the opposite. The combination of looking forward to getting back down there and ... the White Sox making the call with a chance to win sooner rather than later, I’m excited that they made that choice and looking forward to what’s ahead.”
La Russa becomes the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Houston’s Dusty Baker is 71.
La Russa, who started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season, is returning to the dugout for the first time since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006.
La Russa is 2,728-2,365 with six pennants over 33 seasons with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis. He was enshrined in Cooperstown in 2014.
Clemson QB out after positive test
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers’ biggest game of the season.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school Thursday night that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms.
Swinney said Lawrence would miss Clemson’s game Saturday against Boston College. The Tigers are scheduled to play No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend on Nov. 7.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.
Lawrence said in a statement on Twitter that his symptoms have been “relatively mild” and he was following protocol fron Clemson and the ACC about the virus.
The Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.