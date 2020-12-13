OWENSBORO, Ky. — IU Kokomo’s women’s basketball team beat Brescia 54-49 Saturday for a 1-0 start in River States Conference play.
Jadah Anderson led the Cougars (2-3 overall) with a game-high 15 points and three assists. Vanessa Mullins followed with 14 points and Tia Chambers had 10 points. Chambers had eight rebounds and Mullins had seven boards.
Defensively, Anderson and Mullins had three steals apiece.
IUK is scheduled to host Oakland City on Tuesday.
