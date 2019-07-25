After graduating from Lewis Cass High School, Kace Kitchel delayed his college choice for a year. Now that he has a destination, he's itching to make the move.
"Oh, I'm very eager. I am ready to go," Kitchel said.
The former Cass standout signed Tuesday with NCAA Division II school Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. He has a full scholarship, and an opportunity, awaiting when he hits campus in late August.
"I really liked the coaching staff and it seemed like a great opportunity," Kitchel said. "I liked the style of play, and the campus was beautiful. It had a real college feel, there's about 10,000 students."
Kyle Gerdeman was named the Lions' new coach this offseason. He was an assistant at Central Michigan the previous seven seasons. The team is rebuilding after several players transferred from or graduated off last season's 16-16 squad.
"They were real upfront and straight forward," Kitchel said of the Lindenwood staff. "They tell you what they want and it makes it a lot easier for me. They tell me what they want and I'll do my best to provide that for them."
A 6-foot-8 forward, Kitchel averaged 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 steals a game for Cass as a high school senior in the 2017-18 season. The Lindenwood coaches have told Kitchel how they envision him contributing.
"I'm going to be one of the bigger guys on the team, but they're not going to have me strictly back-to-the-basket," Kitchel said. "I'm going to be a stretch four. I can take it into the post when I need to and I can take it outside the 3-point line when I need to."
He spent last year in a basketball incubator of sorts at the Bosco Institute in Crown Point. Bosco serves as a proving ground for many players who want to move on to college, and as a place for them to develop as players. Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele, who was drafted 27th by the New York Nets last month in the NBA Draft (then traded to the L.A. Clippers) is a Bosco product.
Playing a season at Bosco after high school helped Kitchel get ready for what awaits this coming season. He said the tempo was fast and he worked on skills inside and out.
"I improved every day," Kitchel said. "I worked on everything I had to: free throws; post moves; driving to the basket. Everything improved there, and my state of mind [improved]. I've learned how to play at a higher speed by going there."
Kitchel plans to study psychology at Lindenwood.
The Lions are joining the Great Lakes Valley Conference beginning with the 2019-20 school year. The conference includes the University of Southern Indiana and the University of Indianapolis. GLVC teams have won the D-II men's basketball national championship seven times since 1987.
"I'm really excited to see how it goes," Kitchel said of the GLVC level of competition. "The team itself is kind of rebuilding now. The last coach left and took three or four of the players with him, so they had three guys [left on Lindenwood's squad]. They've got 10 scholarships to give. It's pretty much a complete rebuild of the team."
Kitchel expects that means a good opportunity to get playing time. The men's basketball team was 69-55 over four seasons with previous coach Lance Randall.
The Lindenwood athletic program is accomplished. The Lions won 11 NAIA national championships over five sports from 1998 to 2009 before moving to the NCAA fully in 2013-14. Lindenwood competes at the NCAA level in 12 men's sports and 13 women's sports, plus sponsors an additional 15 club programs.
"I always like looking at the school's success and seeing if it's a tradition at the school," Kitchel said. "It's a tradition I'd like to keep moving forward with."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.