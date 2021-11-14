Former Northwestern basketball greats Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic helped their respective college teams take wins Sunday.
Layden drilled four 3-pointers and scored a career- and team-high 20 points to lead the Purdue women past Western Michigan 70-62 at Mackey Arena. Layden passed now-Purdue coach Katie Gearlds for the second longest 3-point streak in program history. The Boiler sophomore has made a triple in her last 23 games and trails only Ashley Morrissette for the program record of 25.
Ladyen also had eight rebounds, which tied for the team lead, along with three assists, one blocked shot and one steal in a team-high 37 minutes.
Bostic helped Illinois beat visiting Miami (Ohio) 72-65. She had 11 points, six rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in a team-high 34 minutes. The Illini showed good balance, with five players finishing with eight to 14 points apiece.
Purdue (2-0) visits Illinois State on Wednesday. Illinois (2-0) hosts SIU Edwardsville on Thursday.
