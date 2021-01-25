The Big Ten Conference on Monday named Purdue guard Madison Layden its Freshman of the Week for women's basketball.
Layden had 19 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in an 87-81 loss to Iowa on Monday, Jan. 18, at Iowa. The former Northwestern High School star knocked down 6 of 7 shots from 3-point range, tying Purdue's freshman record for made 3-pointers in a game.
Layden is one of 11 freshmen nationally in the last six years to knock down at least six 3-pointers, dish four assists and record two steals in a game.
She followed her career day against the Hawkeyes with five points, three assists and six rebounds in a 56-55 win over Wisconsin on Thursday at Mackey Arena.
For the week, Layden averaged 12 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. She shot 61.5% from the field and 58.3% from 3-land.
Layden is Purdue's first Freshman of the Week honoree since Karissa McLaughlin took home the honors on Nov. 13, 2017.
Next up for the Boilermakers is a visit to Minnesota on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.