IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa used a late 17-2 run to surge past Purdue and the Hawkeyes went on to beat the Boilermakers 87-81 in a Big Ten women's basketball game Monday.
Purdue held a 75-69 lead with 4:58 remaining before Iowa's big run.
Former Northwestern High School great Madison Layden had an outstanding shooting performance for the Boilers. She was 6 of 7, all from 3-land. She tied Purdue's freshman record for made 3-pointers in a game.
“We had to keep the ball out of Layden’s hands, and slow the rest of them down,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
Layden finished with a season-best 19 points. She also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals. She played 32 minutes.
She is averaging 7.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds. She leads the Boilers in both 3-pointers made (19) and 3-point percentage (41.3). She also leads the team in steals (21).
Purdue (5-6, 2-5 Big Ten) hosts Wisconsin on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.