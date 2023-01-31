Lake Forest College women’s basketball player Katie Neher poured in 61 points over two games last week, which led to the Midwest Conference on Monday naming her its Performer of the Week for the third time this season.
Neher, a former Northwestern High School player, scored 37 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished five assists in an 80-66 victory over Monmouth College. The senior guard followed with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists in an overtime loss to Lawrence University. Her buzzer-beating jumper at the end of regulation knotted the score at 69. Lawrence went on to win 89-81.
Over the two games, Neher shot 20 of 31 from the field (4 of 7 from 3-land) and 17 of 19 from the charity stripe.
Neher is the leading scorer in the MWC and ranks 29th in NCAA D-III with 19.8 points per game. She is also among the top 12 in the conference with 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals.
She is the first player in Lake Forest history to score 37 or more points in a game more than once and the first with three games of at least 33 points.
At Northwestern, Neher helped the Tigers win back-to-back Class 3A state championships. She worked as a backup on the 2018 team and as a starter on the ‘19 team.
