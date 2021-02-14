Purdue women fall; Michigan State wins
Purdue’s women’s basketball team lost 75-57 to visiting Rutgers on Sunday afternoon for the Boilermakers’ fifth loss in a row. Rutgers led 34-31 at halftime, then outscored the Boilers 41-26 after the break.
Purdue had no answer for senior guard Arella Guirantes. She scored a game-high 30 points and had five rebounds, five assists and five blocks for Rutgers (8-3, 4-3 Big Ten).
Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden played all 40 minutes for Purdue (6-11, 3-10 Big Ten). She had eight points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brooke Moore led Purdue with 17 points, Kayana Traylor scored 13 and Fatou Diagne 10.
• On Saturday, Michigan State’s women’s team scored a 78-65 road win at Penn State. Former Northwestern HS star Kendall Bostic came off the bench for the Spartans and got a rebound and a steal in four minutes.
Nia Clouden scored 17 points to lead four MSU (11-5, 6-5 Big Ten) players in double figures. Penn State fell to 8-9, 5-8 Big Ten.
