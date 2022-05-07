IU Kokomo puts 7 on All-RSC baseball
The River States Conference on Friday announced its baseball awards and IU Kokomo had seven players recognized.
Pat Mills and Owen Callaghan made the All-RSC first team and Jared Heard, J.T. Holton, Noah Hurlock, Riley Garczynski and Jack Leverenz made the second team.
Mills has started every game for IUK (26-21). The former Western standout leads the Cougars in batting average (.380), doubles (16), triples (four), homers (15), RBI (44) and runs (51). Callaghan leads the Cougar pitching staff with a 7-5 record and 74.2 innings pitched.
Heard is batting .365 with a team-high .462 on-base percentage. Holton has a 5-1 record and a 3.54 ERA. Former Kokomo Wildkat standout Hurlock is batting .344 with 11 doubles and four homers. Garczynski is batting .331 with 26 RBI. And Leverenz is batting .327 with 20 RBI.
In addition, Matt Iacobucci was IUK's representative on the league's Champions of Character team.
IUK plays IU Southeast today in the league tournament. The Cougars need a win to remain alive in the double-elimination tourney.
IWU golfer Sanders honored by CL
Indiana Wesleyan freshman Kyle Sanders was named to the honorable mention list of the Crossroads League’s Men’s Golf All-League honor squads, the league announced Friday.
Sanders helped IWU finish third in the nine-team Crossroads League Championships, held April 25-26 at Chariot Run G.C. in Laconia. The Western product tied for 18th at the meet and posted IWU’s third score with rounds of 79, 71, and 78 for a three-round total of 228.
Marian’s Jay Williams was named the league’s player of the year and leads the 11-member All CL Team. The honorable mention list included nine players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.