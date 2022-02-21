Layden plays well in Boilers’ win
Madison Layden turned in a nice all-around game to help Purdue beat Rutgers 70-59 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday at Piscataway, New Jersey.
Layden scored 15 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished four assists and took a career-high six steals. The Northwestern High School product led the Boilers in rebounds and steals and shared the team lead in assists.
Layden made 6 of 14 shots from the field, including 3 of 11 from 3-land. Two of her 3-pointers came in the fourth quarter and helped the Boilers pull away.
Purdue (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) visits Northwestern on Thursday and hosts Wisconsin on Sunday to close the regular season. The Big Ten tournament is March 2-6 in Indianapolis.
• Northwestern beat Illinois 82-59 in a Big Ten women’s basketball game Sunday.
Northwestern High School product Kendall Bostic had team highs of eight rebounds and four assists for Illinois. She scored two points.
The Illini (6-17, 1-11 Big Ten) visit Minnesota on Thursday and host Rutgers on Sunday to close the regular season.
Barnard, PNW upset No. 19 FSU
HAMMOND — Anthony Barnard helped Purdue Northwest upset NCAA Division II No. 19-ranked Ferris State 80-77 in overtime in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Saturday.
Barnard played a team-high 40 minutes. The Kokomo High product finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal.
PNW improved to 6-20 while Ferris State dropped to 20-5.
Merrell helps IWU take 25th win
MARION — Indiana Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team beat Mount Vernon Nazarene 67-51 Saturday to close the regular season 25-4 overall and 14-3 in the Crossroads League.
Northwestern High School product Klair Merrell played 20 minutes off the bench for IWU, which is ranked No. 12 in NAIA. Merrell recorded five points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
IWU hosts Goshen on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.
IUK men top seed in RSC tournament
IU Kokomo is the No. 1 overall seed in the River States Conference men’s basketball tournament. The eight-team event begins Wednesday at campus sites.
The top four teams from each of the East and West divisions qualified for the RSC tournament. The bracket begins with quarterfinal matchups Wednesday in a crossover format with the semifinals Feb. 26 and the championship final March 1.
The tournament qualifiers were the four teams in each division with the best record in games within their division. The records within divisional play were used instead of overall RSC record because not all teams were able to complete their crossover schedules due to COVID postponements.
IUK is the West Division champion and the conference’s regular season champion. The NAIA No. 25-ranked Cougars are 26-3 overall and 16-1 in the RSC. They are already guaranteed a bid to the NAIA national tourney.
IUK hosts Ohio Christian University, the No. 4 seed from the RSC East, in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.
