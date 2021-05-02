Smith helps ONU win league tourney
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio — Former Western golfer Torrie Smith helped Ohio Northern University win the Ohio Athletic Conference women’s golf tournament over the weekend at River Greens G.C.
The Polar Bears won by 36 strokes with a school- and tournament-record 990 for 54 holes. ONU’s final round 322 tied the tournament’s 18-hole team record.
Smith was third low for ONU and fifth overall with a career-best 54-hole score of 254 (82-91-81). All five ONU golfers earned all-conference honors by finishing in the top 14 in the 42-woman field.
With the victory, the Polar Bears qualify for the NCAA Division III Championships on May 11-14 at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing, Michigan.
IUK baseball caps regular season
IU Kokomo’s baseball team beat Rio Grande twice in River States Conference play Saturday at Municipal Stadium to close the regular season. The Cougars took a 15-6 win in the first game and an 11-6 win in the second game.
In the opener, Western product Pat Mills had a big game, going 2 for 5 with a homer and triple. He drove in four runs and scored three runs. The homer was his team-best 10th of the season. In the second game, Jack Leverenz led the charge, going 3 for 4 with a homer, double and six RBI.
The Cougars (28-18, 16-10 RSC) finished the regular season winning 13 of their final 15 games. They are the No. 4 seed in the RSC tournament, which will be played in Chillicothe, Ohio, starting Thursday.
