Some moments you know you’ll remember as they’re unfolding. Other memories sneak up on you and burn their impression in your memory out of the blue.
In the fall of 2016, Colby Malson’s freshman year with the Goshen College baseball team, the pregame work for an inter-squad game yielded a memory out of the blue.
The team was getting the field ready for play, painting foul lines, getting the infield ready. Freshmen had their own tasks and classmate Braedon Evans was told to “paint the bags.” This was new to Evans, who started spray painting Turface quick-dry bags white. He was on his third one before anyone else realized he was painting quick-dry bags, not the bases.
“It was so funny and he had the whole team laughing,” Malson said. “This turned into a joke for Braedon for any time there was a home game and someone had to ‘paint the bags,’ the team would always joke with Braedon about this one-time mistake his freshman year. This is my favorite memory because it reminds me of the family that I had at Goshen College. It reminds me of my teammates and friendships I was able to have.”
This spring, Malson didn’t get a full senior season of memories. When COVID-19 started spreading through the nation, the NAIA moved swiftly and canceled the remainder of the season. Goshen was 7-11 at the time, fresh off a pair of wins over Crossroads league rival Taylor University, and 2-1 in league play. That’s where Malson’s career ended.
“The cancellation of spring sports hit hard for me,” he said. “I especially feel for my fellow seniors who were not able to finish their careers the way they would have wanted to. That’s life though. Sometimes you go out with a base hit in the 5-6 hole, how my high school career ended. Other times you go out looking, how my college career ended.”
Malson was a two-way player for the Maple Leafs. He played second base and pitched, appearing in 163 of a possible 177 games. He was honorable mention all-CL as a sophomore and junior. On the mound, he finished with a program-record 17 saves and picked up 12 wins. At the plate, he hit .254 for his career with a high water mark of .309 last season. In the field he was part of 58 double plays.
A former Tri-Central Trojan, Kokomo Post 6 player, and a Kokomo Jackrabbit in 2017, Malson talked to the Tribune about his experiences at Goshen.
Q: What were your goals this season and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: I had a goal of batting above .300 and to increase my save record by five saves for the season. As a team we wanted to win our conference. I did feel like we were prepared to accomplish these goals. Coach [Alex] Childers did a great job in preparing us for the season and keeping us focused.
Q: How did you balance being a lineup guy some days, a pitcher others and being ready for both?
A: The biggest thing that I am thankful for was being able to play at the college level and do both. My real love was hitting and fielding. There is no better feeling in the world to me than getting a pure base hit line drive over the shortstop’s head. That feeling of knowing you put a good swing on the ball and made good contact.
The biggest thing that I did in order to be ready for both of these jobs was communicating with my coaching staff. The communication with Coach Childers and [pitching] Coach [Justin] Grubbs was top tier, I think. All three of us would talk about my arm and how it was feeling each and every day. I knew my arm and I knew what I needed to do to recover after a day of pitching. If I had a large pitch count number from the day before I likely would go for a long run and throw the ball a few times as possible the following day.
Another big help was moving to the second base position. In high school I was a shortstop, but in college Coach Childers and I talked about how he saw my arm and the usage that he wanted to get out of it. He asked me one day my freshman year if I was interested in playing second base. I wanted to get on the field, so I was more than willing to make the move to second base. This move allowed me to not use my arm as much while we played the games, but I was still in a position to lead the team vocally
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not playing this spring?
A: I think most of all I am going to miss the bus rides. That time spent with my teammates was time that I valued most. This was my favorite part of being a college athlete. I am going to miss playing in the conference tournament. I am going to miss taking the field with my best friends and celebrating each victory together. I am going to miss seeing this family of a team that we had each and every day.
Q: What is the adjustment like going from being a high school player to competing at the level needed in college?
A: The speed of the game was the biggest adjustment early in my career. The other adjustment is the total time spent playing baseball. Even a game that is only a 30-minute drive turns into an all-day event. If you think that college baseball is something that is done quickly, you’re in for a big surprise. Most days for a college game are 10-12 hour days. All of it being purely baseball focused. Another adjustment is the detail at which you go about doing everything. You can no longer train casually, or practice casually.
You have to increase your attention to detail at all fronts, the weight room, the classroom, the field, the preparation time, the extra hours you put in the cage. You have to elevate your skill and desire or you’ll be left behind.
Q: Who are some of your biggest athletic influences and how have they helped shape you?
A: My dad [Craig] first and foremost is by far my biggest influencer. He taught me everything I know. He taught me how to play the game. This includes how to be the man I need to be on and off the field. He was a coach of mine for most of my childhood. He decided to stop coaching me when I was 13 because he said he wanted to just be a dad and a fan. If you know my dad, you know how great of a person he is, and I can’t thank him enough for giving me the best shot at my dream of being a college baseball player.
The next influencer I had actually came during my college years. Ryan Hartig was a Goshen College outfielder who was a junior when I was a freshman. He took me under his wing and showed me the ropes at the program. Ryan went above and beyond for the Goshen College baseball program and I tried to step into his shoes when he graduated. His leadership and selflessness inspired me so much that I am more than willing to follow him anywhere or help him with anything he needed help with.
Q: What lessons will you take from playing in college?
A: You know it’s not about the games, the strikeouts, the plate appearances. When I think of my college days, I’m going to remember my teammates and the memories we made together. I’m not going to remember which games we won and which games we lost. I am going to remember the men I was playing with. I learned this lesson later in my college career, but I definitely think its probably my most important lesson. I won’t take away swing mechanics or pitching stats, I will be taking away the skills of leadership and how you should treat people. It’s a family. We look out and would do anything for each other.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My future plans are to move to Fenton, Michigan. I have secured a job that will give me the ability to use my business degree and also my marketing minor. I also plan to start up a haunted trail business opening up in the fall of 2021.
