When college sports shut down abruptly in March, Brooke Treadway’s sports career took two career-ending hits.
The Grace College senior was a member of the women’s basketball squad that had just won its opening game in the postseason NCCAA tournament and was awaiting a quarterfinal opponent when college sports ground to a halt.
The Lancers’ women’s hoops squad finished 19-13 this season, the best record in Treadway’s four seasons. She played in all 32 games for the Lancers as part of the primary rotation of eight players, averaging 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 64% from the field.
The shutdown then wiped out her final track and field season. A three-time regional qualifier in discus and shot put in high school at Northwestern, Treadway was a thrower on the Lancer squad.
Those disappointments still linger, but so do the benefits of being a two-sport athlete at Grace. Treadway soaked up twice the amount of life experiences as most college athletes and was able to form bonds with two different sets of people. She said “honestly, it’s the people” that were her favorite memories from her athletic career at Grace.
“When there is school and practice and games and homework, it can all get overwhelming, but knowing that there are people going through the exact same thing as you really helps,” Treadway said.
“One of my favorite memories from basketball this year was when our team won against Olivet Nazarene. They were ranked and we were not. We have always been the underdogs, so when we can show that we can play with ranked teams, it is a great feeling. After the game we yelled in the locker room for at least 15 minutes, jumping and singing until we could not talk anymore.”
The shared moments are the ones that stand out, whether it was basketball or track and field.
“One of my favorite track memories was when one of my teammates qualified for NAIA, it was just awesome to see someone like him who works so hard finally get the mark he needed,” Treadway said.
The following is a Q and A with Treadway, who was a three-time KT All-Area basketball player at Northwestern. She held the Tigers’ career rebounding record until 2020 Indiana All-Star Kendall Bostic broke the record.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel sports had to have hit hard. What were your thoughts for your teams and for yourself?
A: It is really hard to summarize how it feels. At first, it just felt like a joke, but as the weeks have gone on, it feels more real. For basketball, I knew it was coming to an end, so it was easier to close that chapter, even though taking away that final tournament really hurt.
I hurt more for the track team because they have worked hard all year, and it is just so unfair that they did not get to compete in any meets aside from a few indoor meets. Everything happened so abruptly and at the time it was difficult to face what canceling everything meant.
Q: This was the basketball team’s best record in your four seasons, how far do you think you could have gone in the NCCAA?
A: Thinking about the NCCAA tournament is what hurts the most. I love the NCCAA tournament because your record doesn’t matter and your seed doesn’t matter because everyone is there to win. Everyone has put in the work and I feel like our team could have gone far. We played a game the day before we found out our season was cancelled, and we played so well together. Near the end of our conference season, we were struggling a bit, but the regional game we played in showed us that we were ready for the upcoming tournament.
Q: What were your goals this track season and did you feel prepared to chase the goals?
A: My goal every track season is to throw a personal best. Every year when I transition from basketball to track there is a bit of a adjustment period, but I always enjoy working on technique and improving.
Q: What are the experiences you’re going to miss the most from not being in track this spring?
A: I am going to miss the practices where I get to hang out with the team. I was on the throwing team and throwing involves a lot of technique and repetition. We would often be outside for at least three hours working on different parts of our throw, and through that I got to know some pretty great people.
Q: What was the adjustment like to the level of competition and the expectations in college?
A: Adjusting to the level of competition was something that I was not prepared for going in. People often think that NAIA is not as competitive or have as much talent as NCAA, but there are a ton of teams in NAIA who are so good. When it came to basketball, the pace was faster, the court was longer, and the talent was better. The shot clock, at first, seemed so fast. It is weird though because now I don’t remember what basketball was like before this. The adjustment came gradually so around the middle of my sophomore year, the pace and players felt right.
Q: How rewarding was it for you to participate in two sports at Grace? What lessons will you take from the experience?
A: I am so thankful that I was able to participate in both sports at Grace. I learned a lot about patience when it came to these sports. I loved the people and the coaches and everyone who took time to support and care for our teams. I really felt part of a family when I was at Grace and even though I was tired a lot and had to miss campus events or class sometimes, I would definitely decide to play both sports again.
Q: Does Grace have a primary rival?
A: Our rival is Bethel University, and the best part about the rivalry was how intense our coaches and our AD would get. I do not get into rivalries as much, but I loved seeing how excited our AD would get when we would beat them or how fun it was to have a fuller crowd than normal for those games.
Q: Who were some of your biggest athletic influences and how did they help shape you?
A: Honestly, every coach I have ever had has influenced me tremendously. I do not recall ever having a coach that I dislike, which I am so blessed to say. My team got a new coach [Dan Davis] my junior year of college, and he influenced me in that he believed in me. I think the most growth I experienced as a basketball player was my junior year because he never let me settle for OK. I went from getting a couple minutes here and there to playing nearly the entire game by the end of the year and feeling confident to do so.
He really showed how much he loved basketball, but also that basketball wasn’t everything at the end of the day. He wanted us to be women of God and love on another and be great teammates to each other. He helped me learn to love aspects of basketball again instead of just dreading practices.
Q: You practiced against the current Northwestern basketball players when you were in high school. What do you remember about them and could you foresee how good the team would become?
A: I was a senior when they were in eighth grade, so I really only remember them coming to summer workouts and a few practices in the fall. Even then they were really good, so it was not hard to imagine that they would be able to accomplish all they have been able to accomplish. I remember they all worked so hard, which definitely shows when they play.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: Currently unknown. I want to go on to graduate school eventually, but for now I am just searching for a job and trying to save money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.