The first Saturday in November 2019 was miserable for the runners competing in the Missouri Valley Conference meet in Valparaiso. The temperature didn’t venture up to the 40s until after 10 a.m. and topped out at 47 degrees.
For former Taylor athlete Cami Hansen, it was glorious.
“The conditions were awful,” said Hansen, a senior this season with the Indiana State cross country and track squads. “The course was a mud bath and it was freezing, but we had our best team performance and finished third — which was the highest ISU had finished in almost 20 years. We were all covered in mud, head to toe, and it was a gutsy team effort by everyone.”
That day was Hansen’s favorite racing memory from her time running at Indiana State. The Sycamores had endured tough conditions and thrived despite them.
This spring, the Sycamores were dealt a new set of difficult conditions and have to learn to move on despite that. The NCAA’s spring outdoor track and field was halted before it began in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
It was a deflating end after months of work gearing up for her final season, but Hansen and the Sycamores already had a support system to lean on in a difficult time.
As freshmen, they dealt with the stunning death of Indiana State XC and track program skipper John McNichols from complications due to a stroke. Three years later the Sycamores were still there for each other when their senior season disappeared before their eyes.
Hansen talked to the Tribune about the shock of this spring and her experiences running at Indiana State.
Q: Obviously the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: Our team was very heartbroken of the news because we had trained so hard since August. For cross country, we train the entire year with the exception of a week or so off between seasons. We were disappointed in the news because of how unexpected everything happened. We had a team meeting the Saturday following the cancelling of college spring sports and the room was filled with a whirlwind of emotions. We were all pretty devastated, but also optimistic knowing we have each other and our coaches for support.
Q: What were your goals for this season?
A: The team goal is always to win the Missouri Valley Conference meet or at least place top three. Individually, I was hoping to break 5 [minutes] in the 1,500-[meter run] or the 2:20 barrier in the 800.
Q: What experiences are you going to miss most from not running this spring?
A: Competing and doing track workouts with my teammates. I am sad to miss senior day because it was always a special meet ISU put on to honor the senior athletes.
Q: What is your favorite memory from running at ISU?
A: The lifelong friendships I have made with my teammates at ISU.
Q: How would you describe your team’s senior class?
A: In two words, committed and persistent. On the women’s cross country team, all five seniors began and finished together while enduring the passing of coach John McNichols, persevering through injuries, coaching changes and excelling in our academics. All five XC seniors did exceptional in their academics while balancing strenuous majors that required lots of clinical hours, internships, volunteer work and student-teaching. I believe the discipline we had to prioritize academics and athletics speaks volumes within itself.
Q: What was the adjustment like to the expectations and level of competition you faced in college after high school running?
A: I was mentally prepared for competing in college coming straight from high school. I didn’t redshirt XC my freshman season and I was able to make an impact right away. It was difficult, but it was what I expected going from the high school to the college level.
Q: What are the differences for you as an athlete between cross country and track? Did you have a preference?
A: I prefer track, but I have always only been healthy for cross country season in college. In cross country, I train for the 5k and 6k whereas I train for the mile and 800m in track. Cross country is a lot more mileage, hill training, threshold workouts and longer races compared to track consisting of fast and short workouts.
Track is lower volume and higher intensity workouts. I love the feeling of being in track shape the best.
Q: Who were the biggest influences on your athletic career?
A: [Former Eastern High School standouts] Brittany and Bethany Neeley inspired me to pursue running my freshman year of high school and then I finally went out for the high school XC and track teams my sophomore year. It’s funny because years later I ended up being teammates with Brittany when she transferred to ISU and then we became roommates and we still keep in touch.
My entire family had a major influence on my running career because they came to every race and always believed in me and supported me unconditionally.
Q: What lessons or lasting impact will you take from having run at ISU?
A: Be present in the moment and never look too far ahead.
The lesson I learned most having competed collegiately at ISU was that I realized I was capable of much more than I ever thought I could accomplish. Being a student-athlete was a privilege and still running while completing my first year of my master’s degree helped me build such a strong mentality.
Q: New Indiana State logo or old logo?
A: Definitely the old logo.
Q: What are your future plans after Indiana State?
A: I just completed my first year of my master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling. I will continue to work as a graduate assistant this next year as I finish up my degree. I plan to get licensed after graduating next year and work at a college counseling center. I also plan to continue running for myself and see what new personal records I can set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.