Sam Seagrave has played a big role in the Indiana University Kokomo men’s golf team’s rise into a River States Conference contender, and the former Kokomo Wildkat wants to see the job through.
After the Cougars finished ninth in an 11-team field in the 2017 RSC tournament, they improved to fifth in a 12-team field in 2018. A sophomore at the time, Seagrave led his squad and tied for fifth in a field of 63 players.
The Cougars made more strides in the 2018-19 season. First, they captured the team title in the conference’s fall preview with Seagrave winning individual medalist. In the spring, the Cougars finished fourth out of 11 teams in the league tournament, bettering their 2018 showing for best in the program’s brief history. Seagave led the team with a seventh-place showing. Coupled with his fall performance, he made the all-conference team.
Seagrave and the Cougars looked poised for more strides in the 2019-20 season. They finished second in the RSC’s fall preview, but the promise of the spring season never came. The NAIA canceled spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Seagrave is not ready for his college career to end. He is planning to take advantage of the NAIA’s offer to seniors to return for two more semesters if interested.
“After hearing that the season was going to be canceled, I got in contact with our coach and advisers at IUK to find out if there was any way I’d be able to return for another year while being able to work my summer job at Olympia Fields Country Club just outside of Chicago,” he said. “We came to the conclusion that I would be able to take online classes and still be able to compete with the team for one more season.”
The following is a Q and A with Seagrave, the latest in our series spotlighting senior spring athletes.
Q: How does IUK’s golf program look now compared to when you walked in as a freshman?
A: The evolution of this program is nothing short of amazing. When I look at the scores posted when I was a freshman compared to the records that we have broken since then, it’s really something I pride myself on. I’m very excited for [the 2020-21] season and the improvements that we will continue to make as a program.
Q: What were your goals, both team-wise and individually, for this season?
A: Our collective goal as a team was to win our conference championships and have the opportunity to compete at [NAIA] nationals. Individually I was looking forward to getting a few more tournament wins under my belt and to have a high finish at the national championship.
Q: What are your favorite memories from your college career?
A: I’ve made so many great memories with my teammates and [former coach Dan] Giesecke, winning tournaments with some of my best friends, and constantly pushing each other to compete and get better is something I’ll hold onto forever.
Q: You’ve obviously played a lot of different courses over the years. Which ones are your favorites?
A: We have played so many great courses all over the country, but I’d have to say that either TPC Southwind in Memphis or Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores [Alabama] are two courses I’d love to see again someday.
Some of my favorite courses to play in Indiana are Purgatory Golf Course, Rock Hollow and Bear Slide. [Seagrave was medalist in the 2016 Peru Sectional at Rock Hollow.]
Q: What do you feel are your biggest strengths as a player?
A: I think the best part of my game is my work ethic. Golf is a crazy game and it’s hard to tell what is going to happen once you are on the course. I try in find comfort in telling myself I can hit a certain shot at any given time because I’ve spent hours practicing and I know that I’ve put in all the work I can so there is no reason I shouldn’t be able to pull off a shot or I should fear anyone out there.
Q: Who are some of your biggest golf influences and how have they helped shape your game?
A: My grandpa Rick Seagrave is the one who really got me into the game. We used to just go out to the practice area and mess around hitting different chip shots and putts. Him and my dad [Jeff] both have really helped teach me a lot that i know about the game. They are both good players to this day and we still go out and play. They have a tougher time beating me now, though.
Q: Would you recommend IUK to high school golfers?
A: IUK was a good fit for me. I started playing golf my sophomore year of high school so I was very late to the recruiting world. I knew what I was capable of and how hard I was willing to work to get to where I wanted to be. IUK has been everything I wanted and more. The campus has grown so much since I’ve been here and will only continue to get bigger.
Q: What are your future plans?
A: My plan post graduation is to continue to play golf as long as possible. I have accepted an internship at Olympia Fields Country Club, which will host the 2020 BMW Championship. I want to continue being involved in the game I love and seeing how far it can take me.
