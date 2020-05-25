Growing up in Peru, Erik Hobbs’ sport was wrestling. He was a three-time sectional champion and four-time semistate qualifier while wearing the Bengal Tiger gold and black in high school.
Hobbs would like to have continued in college, but Rose-Hulman had dropped its wrestling program several years earlier.
“I was interested in athletics going into Rose, but they had no wrestling team,” Hobbs said. “My RA freshman year told me that I could ask to join the throwers, and so I did in the fall.”
That was a suggestion that paid off.
As a 220-and 195-pound wrestler in high school, he had the strength to get started in throws and took on the challenge with Rose-Hulman’s track and field team. He faced a learning curve and was still climbing towards his potential this spring when college sports shut down for the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hobbs described his college athletics journey as “incredibly rewarding” despite the disappointment of not finishing his path.
“I felt that my time spent with the throwing team was very well rewarded,” Hobbs said. “While I myself was not previously exposed to throwing in high school, I got to see my skill grow as I continued practicing and competing. Likewise, I got to see my fellow teammates excel and improve alongside me, which was a really cool experience on its own.”
Hobbs took a lot out of his athletic career with the NCAA Division III Fightin’ Engineers, and a side benefit was that it helped budget his time and stay focused on school work. Yes, it was harder to balance academics and athletics, but working at that made him sharper overall.
The 2016 Peru grad was a senior at Rose-Hulman this spring and talked to the Tribune about what he enjoyed in college, and what he missed out on when his senior track and field season was canceled.
Q: Obviously, the decision to cancel spring sports had to have hit hard. What are your thoughts for your team and for yourself?
A: Personally, I was very upset when the news came from our head coach regarding the cessation of NCAA athletics competitions. However, I was far more disappointed and upset for my other teammates who had far more throwing experience than myself.
One member, Nate [Schrader], had made it to NCAA D3 nationals on the indoor season and had won out at indoor conference. He had the talent and desire to do the same for outdoor season, and it was really rough to see that he would never get that opportunity. Additionally, he was headed to indoor nationals and actually made it there before the order came in that he wouldn’t compete.
Q: What were your goals this season and did you feel prepared to chase those goals?
A: As a person who never did throwing in high school, only starting when I reached Rose-Hulman, I had the ambition to place in the top three of my chosen event for outdoor. I had been learning the technique for throwing the hammer for the past three years, and really felt that I would be able to accomplish my goal of top three if I had been allowed to pursue it. Regardless, I’ll never get the chance to see if I was actually capable of doing so.
Q: What is your favorite memory from your Rose-Hulman career?
A: Probably being able to place in the indoor conference my junior year. It was the first time that I was able to truly compete at a D3 level and contribute meaningfully to the success of my team. I really felt that the preparation had shown through then.
Q: What are the experiences you missed most from not competing this spring?
A: Getting to unwind with my friends and practice a shared sport. It really was very fun being able to work alongside all of them, which I really missed having to remain in my apartment.
Q: Who are some of your biggest athletic influences and how have they helped shape you?
A: Wrestling in high school definitely influenced my athletic ability, it helped develop my physique and gave me a lot of stamina that I might not otherwise have. Truthfully, if Rose still had a wrestling program I would have joined that, likely in addition to throwing.
Q: What track and field meet did you and your teammates most look forward to and why?
A: The Twilight Invitational, it is the first competition of the year and I was personally looking forward to my first exhibition in the senior season.
Q: What is the adjustment like to the competition level and expectations in college? Was it harder to balance athletic and academic work than it was in high school?
A: It was significantly harder balancing academics and athletics than in high school. However, this is largely due to the academic rigor present at Rose, rather than the athletics being a massive time sink. Realistically, being a part of athletics actually helped me stay motivated in my studies, and taught me better time management.
Q: What lessons will you take from being involved in sports while in college?
Time management is essential for being successful in any context where you are forced to budget time. Additionally, being on a team means that your actions can and do directly affect those who are participating alongside you. If someone decides to slack off academically, that might make it so that they are unable to compete alongside us, which provides at least some motivation.
A: What are your future plans?
I am currently, as of this writing, onboarding with a company in Illinois to be a controls systems engineer. I hope that this employment opportunity leads to a very successful career in controls engineering, my concentration of study at Rose.
