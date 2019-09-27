INDIANAPOLIS — It appears the cost of last week’s victory against the Atlanta Falcons still is being tallied.
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton left the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-24 victory at halftime after re-aggravating a quad injury and did not participate in practice this week.
On Friday, Hilton was listed as “doubtful” on the team’s injury report, and wide receiver Ashton Dulin was called up from the practice squad.
That doesn’t provide a positive outlook for Hilton’s status in Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
The veteran wideout was jovial at his locker earlier in the day but declined to make a prediction on his game day availability.
“You’ll see on Sunday,” he said.
The Colts’ subsequent actions spoke louder.
Hilton has been a critical piece of Indianapolis’ offense this season, leading the team with 20 catches, 195 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Nyheim Hines is second on the roster with eight receptions, and no other wide receiver has more than rookie Parris Campbell’s five.
But the Colts were plenty efficient on their final two drives against Atlanta without Hilton on the field.
They marched 75 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown with 8:40 remaining in the fourth quarter then ran the final 4:11 off the game clock with a nine-play, 57-yard drive that reached the Falcons’ 16-yard line.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 6-of-9 for 84 yards combined on the two possessions, including a 35-yard completion to wide receiver Zach Pascal that set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Marlon Mack and an 11-yard completion to tight end Jack Doyle for a first down that allowed Indianapolis to drain the remainder of the clock.
If Hilton can’t go Sunday, the Colts will look to replace his production by committee. Young receivers Campbell and Deon Cain are sure to be part of it, with tight ends Doyle and Eric Ebron also factoring into the mix.
In a 42-28 win at Oakland last season, Indianapolis rushed for 222 yards on 40 carries with Mack gaining 132 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 25 attempts.
“It’s fun because it keeps everyone honest,” Ebron said of the Colts’ penchant for spreading the ball around. “Especially us, offensively. You never know where the ball can go. It just keeps you honest, and you’re able to make plays when the ball comes your way. Then the ball comes your way a little bit more.”
The Raiders (1-2) have struggled with pass defense this year, ranking 30th in the 32-team NFL with an average of 8.5 yards allowed per pass play and surrendering a league-high 17 pass plays of 20 yards or more.
That could be good news for deep threats like Campbell and Cain, and it could provide an opportunity for Brissett to show off his big throwing arm.
But coach Frank Reich said Indianapolis will look to the entire depth chart for production if Hilton is unavailable.
“[General manager] Chris [Ballard] and I talk about this a lot — we view every guy on our roster as a guy who can play winning football,” he said. “When we’re signing guys, we’re asking ourselves that question, ‘Can we envision this player playing winning football for us?’ If the answer is not yes, then he’s not here. That’s the filter, and we have a lot of confidence in the guys that will step out there on Sunday.”
PRACTICE REPORT
Hilton was the only player listed as “doubtful” for the Colts this week.
Safety Malik Hooker (knee), linebacker Darius Leonard (concussion) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (ankle) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring), defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (neck) are questionable. Desir and Sheard were each limited in Friday’s practice. Muhammad was a full participant.
It would be the season debut for Sheard, who hasn’t been a full participant in practice since the opening day of training camp in July.
ROSTER MOVE
Cornerback Ryan Lewis, a special teams contributor in each of the first three weeks, was waived to make room for Dulin on the active roster.
