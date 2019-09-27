Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.