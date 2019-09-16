INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Vinatieri isn’t going anywhere.
That’s the unmistakable takeaway from Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich’s weekly conference call Monday, and it ends a day of speculation about the veteran placekicker’s future.
“I know there has been a lot of discussion about Adam,” Reich said in his opening comments. “I just want to make this clear — Adam is our kicker. Like I said [Sunday], we have zero concern. He’s not only our kicker, he’s an instrumental leader on our team.
“When we talk about toughness and what we’re all about as a team and a program, there is probably no one who epitomizes that more than Adam. Just want to make sure that’s clear.”
Crystal.
But Reich’s words were necessitated by an atrocious start to the season for the future Hall of Famer.
Vinatieri missed two field goals and an extra point during a 30-24 overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, and he missed two more extra points in Sunday’s 19-17 victory against the Tennessee Titans.
Because of the missed kicks, Tennessee needed just a field goal to win on its two possessions in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter.
Owner Jim Irsay spoke with the media after the game and emphasized the need to remove emotion from any decision involving Vinatieri’s roster status.
Rumors were rampant throughout Sunday night and Monday afternoon the 46-year-old kicker was mulling retirement.
Reich declined to divulge the topic of his private conversation with Vinatieri on Monday, but he made it clear the veteran has earned the benefit of the doubt.
“Yes, there are high standards for every person on our team,” Reich said. “We all understand that there are high standards, but to say that they’re equally applied to all people is probably not realistic, right?
“The more games a guy has played, the more he has done, you’ve got a little bit more latitude. It’d be the same thing with a coach. As a second-year coach, I’m not going to get as much latitude as a guy who has been a 20-year head coach and won 100 games. That’s just natural.”
Still, Vinatieri is just 2-of-5 on extra points this season, and his inconsistency is making things more difficult for a team that continues to find its way with Jacoby Brissett as the new starting quarterback.
Dating back to last season, Vinatieri has missed eight kicks in his last five games. Seven of those attempts have come from 46 yards or closer.
“Adam will figure it out,” Reich said. “We have the confidence and belief that he will figure it out. He will do what he needs to do. Has it been two weeks of sub-par [performance]? Yes. Is it catastrophic? No.
“To me, it’s far from catastrophic. This is the NFL. Some of the most elite players that I have ever seen or played with or coached — I have seen them have two bad games back-to-back. That’s just the way I see it.”
Reich also declined to discuss whether the Colts might bring in kickers to audition at some point this week, saying that’s a matter handled by general manager Chris Ballard.
He did say every move the team makes — or doesn’t make — is determined with the best possible chance for victory in mind.
“In a strange way before the game started [Sunday], I was kind of hoping it came down to a 60-yard field goal to win the game,” Reich said. “I’m hoping that that’s going to happen one of these games, and he’s the guy — there’s nobody else I’d trust more than I would trust Adam Vinatieri.
“It doesn’t mean he’s going to make every kick. I mean, shoot, he’s human. The greatest players at every position still make mistakes. They still throw interceptions. We’re all human. But, still, no one I trust more.”
KELLY MOVE COMING
Backup quarterback Chad Kelly is eligible to come off the suspended list this week after missing the first two games.
He wowed Indianapolis fans with a solid preseason performance but sits behind Brissett and veteran Brian Hoyer on the depth chart.
Ballard must determine whether to release Kelly — and subject him to waivers — with the hope of placing him on the practice squad or carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
That decision has been made, but the Colts aren’t ready to announce it.
“Chris and I did have a discussion on that this morning — an at-length discussion on what will happen there,” Reich said. “That move will be forthcoming here in the next day or two.”
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Pierre Desir suffered a bone contusion in his right knee during the win against the Titans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Reich said the team will continue to monitor that situation as the practice week unfolds.
Linebacker Darius Leonard developed concussion symptoms following Sunday’s game and has been placed in the league-mandated protocol. He’ll need to participate in a non-contact practice, a full-contact practice and be cleared by an independent neurologist to play this week against the Atlanta Falcons.
