Kokomo BobKats forward Trevon Bentley looks for an open teammate as the Columbus Condors apply a double team during Friday’s game at Memorial Gym. Bentley had 10 points and nine rebounds in the BobKats’ loss.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats forward Marcelle Kenner scores on a putback during the second quarter of a game against the Columbus Condors on Friday, June 11.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
Condors cool BobKats
Columbus deals Kokomo 1st loss in Memorial Gym
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Kokomo BobKats forward Trevon Bentley looks for an open teammate as the Columbus Condors apply a double team during Friday’s game at Memorial Gym. Bentley had 10 points and nine rebounds in the BobKats’ loss.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats forward Marcelle Kenner scores on a putback during the second quarter of a game against the Columbus Condors on Friday, June 11.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats’ home dominance came to an end Friday night.
The Columbus Condors shook off a slow start, took control in the middle quarters and pushed their lead to 22 points on two occasions midway through the final quarter. From there, the Condors held off the BobKats’ late rally to take a 118-107 upset win in a steamy Memorial Gym.
Kokomo, which leads The Basketball League’s Midwest Division, dropped to 15-4 overall and 7-1 at home. Columbus improved to 10-7.
Kokomo BobKats forward Trevon Bentley looks for an open teammate as the Columbus Condors apply a double team during Friday’s game at Memorial Gym. Bentley had 10 points and nine rebounds in the BobKats’ loss.
Kokomo BobKats forward Trevon Bentley looks for an open teammate as the Columbus Condors apply a double team during Friday’s game at Memorial Gym. Bentley had 10 points and nine rebounds in the BobKats’ loss.
6-11-21 BobKats vs Condors Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The BobKats — playing at home for the first time since May 15 — came out strong by scoring the game’s first 11 points. They led 23-13 midway through the opening quarter before the Condors settled in. Kokomo held a 29-23 lead at the end of the quarter.
Kokomo seemed to regain control when it pushed to a 41-31 lead at 7:51 of the second quarter, but Columbus followed with a 12-0 run for its first lead of the game. Following three ties, the Condors surged to a 55-49 halftime lead.
The BobKats closed to within 55-53 early in the third quarter, but the Condors followed with a 14-2 flurry to go up 69-55 midway through the quarter. The Condors went on to lead 85-72 at the end of the quarter.
Columbus threatened to run Kokomo out of its own gym when the Condors went up by 22 points at 100-78 and 102-80 midway through the final quarter.
Kokomo showed some fight as it mounted a comeback bid. The BobKats had the lead within eight at 108-100 at 2:50 and within seven at 110-103 at 1:46. But Kokomo came no closer the rest of the way as Columbus sealed it with free throws.
The Condors finished 36 of 45 from the foul line. That was a big edge in the game as the BobKats went 8 of 17.
The Condors also held advantages in 3-pointers made (14-9), points from turnovers (21-11) and fast-break points (30-14).
Todd Brown and Elias Osborne led Columbus with 26 points apiece. The Condors played seven players and six scored in double figures.
Derek Hawthorne led the BobKats with 36 points. He made six of Kokomo’s nine 3-pointers. Speedy guard Jonathan Loyd had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Tremont Moore had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Trevon Bentley had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Trey Mitchell had nine points and six boards.
Kokomo was coming off a six-game road trip that saw new players join the team. Loyd, Bentley, Avery Edwards (six points) and Tevin Farris (five points and six boards) made their home debuts Friday.
Kokomo is back home Sunday when it hosts the Dayton Flight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.