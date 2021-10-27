It’s championship season for T.J. Weeks.
A senior at Eastern, Weeks is a three-sport athlete for the Comets, playing football and running cross country and track. While his fall season at Eastern has ended, his involvement in championships are in full swing.
Weeks is in the midst of one of his favorite stretches of the year. As president of the IHSAA’s Student Advisory Committee, Weeks has duties this Friday at the IHSAA’s soccer state finals in Indianapolis. A day later he’ll be in Terre Haute for the IHSAA cross country championships.
“This is one of the most fun things I do,” Weeks said. “It’s an experience not many get to be a part of. I can’t even explain how much fun it is to go to state championships. You get to see the wildest of high schoolers’ dreams. Everybody wants to win a state championship for their school and I get to see that almost every week when we get to state championship times.”
Handing out trophies, medals or game balls and helping the IHSAA conduct championship events is a thrill.
“Also, the bonds I make with all the committee members there [is a positive] because we get to have so much fun on the job,” Weeks said. “It doesn’t feel like a job. It feels like you’re having fun with your friends.”
Weeks was selected for the committee last school year as a junior. The committee is made up of 18 juniors and seniors from around the state.
“Basically what we do is we’re the voice of the student body to the principals and the executive boards and things,” Weeks explained. “We will lead meetings throughout the year, such as the area principals meetings, and student leadership conference. We’ll voice what leaders do in Indiana and how a student-athlete should be. ... It’s just an opportunity for students around the state to be involved in rules and the legislature of sports.”
The committee works with IHSAA assistant commissioners Robert Faulkens and Kerrie Rosati.
“They’re our bosses, they’re in charge and they’re really cool people,” Weeks said. “They’re people that understand kids and understand why we love sports so much and why we’d want to be a part of something like this. They’re able to listen to our opinions and make them work with the balance of state sports.”
There are meetings and there are ceremonies, but also opportunities for the committee to be involved directly with their interests and leave a mark.
“We did this unity event called iCanBike,” Weeks said of the event this past June around the time of the baseball state finals. “We got to work with children with disabilities. The whole goal was to teach them how to ride a two-wheel bike. We were there for the first two days of instruction. I met a kid, his name was Drew. Our whole first day was getting him on the bike because he was terrified of leaving his mom’s side.”
From talking to Drew, Weeks knew that Drew liked Captain America.
“I looked over and there was a big box of drawings and we spent a few minutes going through those things. I said, ‘If we tape Captain America to your bike, will you ride?’ And he said, ‘Of course!’”
When the day was done, Weeks said they’d logged four miles around a track that day, teaching Drew to ride.
“It’s moments like that that make you realize the big picture of what this is for,” Weeks said. “He found a way to get on the bike and it made me feel really proud.
“It makes a change in your own heart because you get to see things like you’ve never seen it before. I got to work with someone who I never got the chance to otherwise, and I got to see him smile and be happy and have true joy because of a little bike. It made him happy and that made me feel joyous inside.”
Toward the end of last spring’s championship season, he started thinking about running for president of the committee for his senior year.
Weeks ran for election with running mate Will Retherford of Elwood and won the presidency. They have an agenda of things they want to get accomplished this season, including committee members working with their schools to stage events as part of the Champions Together initiative, a project of the Special Olympics and the IHSAA.
“This year, it’s all about bringing things back. We want to bring back the student leadership conference,” Weeks said. That event was previously halted due to the pandemic. “And we also want to be able to go back to the [National Federation of State High School Association’s] student leadership summit.
“And we want to create a new sportsmanship PSA that can be played in the national championships and the IHSAA sports network. And the last thing we want is all 18 of our student advisory committee members to earn the Champions Together banner.”
Weeks followed his sister, Maci, in serving on the committee. She is a 2018 Eastern graduate and T.J. said her involvement lit his interest. Their father, Tim, is a former Taylor football and Kokomo baseball coach. He also had a one-year stint as Northwestern’s athletic director between Mike Blackburn and current Tiger AD Dan Armstrong.
