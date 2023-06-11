• NAME: Maverick Conaway
• SPORT: Boys golf
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Conaway was the medalist in the Noblesville Sectional and the runner-up in the Muncie Central Regional. The Indianapolis recruit shot a 1-under 70 in the sectional at Harbour Trees G.C. and a 2-under 70 in the regional at The Players Club. In the regional, he tied for first and finished second after a playoff. Through the 36 holes of the postseason, he has recorded 11 birdies and one eagle. Next up for Conaway and the Blue Devils is the State Finals this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.