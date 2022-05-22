Golf tourney 21.jpg

Tipton golfer Maverick Conaway is shown in the Howard-Tipton counties meet on May 7, 2022, at the Kokomo Country Club.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Maverick Conaway

SPORT: Boys golf

SCHOOL: Tipton

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Conaway put together a sizzling week. First, he repeated as Hoosier Conference medalist by shooting an even-par 72 in the meet at the West Lafayette Golf and Country Club. Next, he shot a 1-under 35 in a three-team match at the Players Club in Yorktown. Lastly, he fired a 3-under 69 at the Rock Hollow Invite to win the 19-team invite by six shots.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you