• NAME: Maverick Conaway
• SPORT: Boys golf
• SCHOOL: Tipton
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Conaway put together a sizzling week. First, he repeated as Hoosier Conference medalist by shooting an even-par 72 in the meet at the West Lafayette Golf and Country Club. Next, he shot a 1-under 35 in a three-team match at the Players Club in Yorktown. Lastly, he fired a 3-under 69 at the Rock Hollow Invite to win the 19-team invite by six shots.
