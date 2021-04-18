Maverick Conaway

Maverick Conaway

 Submitted photo

NAME: Maverick Conaway

SPORT: Boys golf

SCHOOL: Tipton

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Conaway fired a 4-under 32 with five birdies in No. 18-ranked Tipton's match against Madison-Grant and Elwood at Walnut Creek G.C. He followed that with a 2-under 33 with three birdies in the Blue Devils' match against Northwestern at Tipton Municipal. He capped the week with a 78 in Twin Lakes' invitational at Tippecanoe C.C.

