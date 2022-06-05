• NAME: A'Marion Conyers
• SPORT: Boys track and field
• SCHOOL: Northwestern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Conyers earned a spot on the podium at the IHSAA State Finals by taking ninth place in the high jump. He cleared 6 feet, 4 inches.
