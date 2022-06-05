Kokomo Relays 07.jpg

Northwestern's A'Marion Conyers competes in the high jump during the Kokomo Relays on April 30, 2022, at Walter Cross Field.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: A'Marion Conyers

• SPORT: Boys track and field

• SCHOOL: Northwestern

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Conyers earned a spot on the podium at the IHSAA State Finals by taking ninth place in the high jump. He cleared 6 feet, 4 inches.

