Cooper is co-Athlete of the Week

• NAME: McKenzie Cooper
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Cooper helped the Comets go 3-0 last week — and in the process, she reached a career milestone. In a 57-48 victory over Alexandria, the 2019 KT All-Area third-team player had 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. In a 54-42 victory over Tri-Central, she had 24 points and seven rebounds. And in a 44-27 victory over Eastbrook, she had 19 points, seven boards and five steals. She eclipsed 1,000 career points with her fourth point against Eastbrook. She is the seventh member of Eastern's girls 1,000-point club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.