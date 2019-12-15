Cooper is co-Athlete of the Week

Eastern’s McKenzie Cooper puts up a shot during the Comets' 54-42 victory over Tri-Central on Friday night at Sharpsville. Cooper averaged 20.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in three games last week and she became the seventh member of the Eastern girls 1,000-point club.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: McKenzie Cooper

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Eastern

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Cooper helped the Comets go 3-0 last week — and in the process, she reached a career milestone. In a 57-48 victory over Alexandria, the 2019 KT All-Area third-team player had 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. In a 54-42 victory over Tri-Central, she had 24 points and seven rebounds. And in a 44-27 victory over Eastbrook, she had 19 points, seven boards and five steals. She eclipsed 1,000 career points with her fourth point against Eastbrook. She is the seventh member of Eastern's girls 1,000-point club.

