• NAME: Hunter Cottingham
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Cottingham capped his Panther career with a fifth-place finish in the 132-pound weight class at the IHSAA State Finals. The University of Indianapolis recruit went 3-1 over the two-day meet to close the season with a 45-3 record. A four-time state qualifier, he posted a 172-14 career record. He is Western's all-time leader in wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.