NAME: Hunter Cottingham

SPORT: Wrestling

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Cottingham had a memorable day in the Peru Regional. He went 3-0 in winning the 132-pound weight class — and in the process, he became Western's all-time wins leader. He tied Corey Hinkle's former school record of 164 with his opening-round win and broke it with his semifinal win. The record-breaking win came in style as he pinned his opponent in 11 seconds. In the final, he defeated his opponent by a 10-0 decision for his fourth regional title. The University of Indianapolis recruit has a 166-12 career record and is a three-time state qualifier.

