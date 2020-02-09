• NAME: Hunter Cottingham
• SPORT: Wrestling
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Cottingham had a memorable day in the Peru Regional. He went 3-0 in winning the 132-pound weight class — and in the process, he became Western's all-time wins leader. He tied Corey Hinkle's former school record of 164 with his opening-round win and broke it with his semifinal win. The record-breaking win came in style as he pinned his opponent in 11 seconds. In the final, he defeated his opponent by a 10-0 decision for his fourth regional title. The University of Indianapolis recruit has a 166-12 career record and is a three-time state qualifier.
