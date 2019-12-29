NAME: Hunter Cottingham

SPORT: Wrestling

SCHOOL: Western

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Cottingham won the 132-pound weight class in the tournament format of North Montgomery's Holiday Duals. After beating a pair of top 10-ranked opponents on his way to the title, he was named the meet's outstanding wrestler. Overall in the two-day event, which also included team duals, the Indianapolis recruit posted an 8-1 record, pushing his career win total to 150. The three-time state qualifier moved up to No. 2 in this week's state rankings. He is 23-1 this season and 150-12 in his career.

