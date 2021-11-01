The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a ceremony Saturday night at Creative Financial Centre. It was the hall of fame's first new class since 2019. No class was selected last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Class of 2021 members are Richard Kitchell, a 1958 Kokomo High School graduate who swam at IU; local outdoorsman John Martino, who was inducted as this year’s contributor; Audrey McDonald-Spencer, who starred in basketball at KHS and Ball State University; Dave Pettay, who was the coach of Kokomo's state championship boys golf team in ‘88; the late Tim Sisneros, who played basketball at KHS and Middle Tennessee State University; and the late Mark Stewart, who was a two-time IHSAA wrestling state champion who went on to wrestle collegiately at Purdue.
