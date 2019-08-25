Indianapolis open-wheel standout Tyler Courtney joined Dave Darland as the only driver to win multiple Sprint Car Smackdown’s with a near-perfect run in Saturday’s 40-lap finale featuring the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series at the Kokomo Speedway in the eighth running of the highly anticipated event.
After winning the “King of the Hill” competition to determine the starting slots for the front four rows, Courtney jumped ahead of outside pole-sitter C.J. Leary at the drop of the green and never trailed in his Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC although Princeton’s Kyle Cummins, a four-time MSCS champion made the popular driver work all 40 laps.
“To be honest, this one is almost better than the first one we won [in 2017],” beamed Courtney. “To do it driving for Bryan’s dad and to park it right here in BC’s Victory Lane with the same team that Bryan won a lot of races in makes this all the more special.”
Courtney, who crashed hard on his second lap of qualifying in Friday’s preliminary night, credited the Clauson team with salvaging his race car so that he wouldn’t be relegated to a backup car that, by USAC rules, would have him starting Friday night’s race at the tail of the field.
“Rizzi and all the guys busted their butts,” Courtney stated. “They got that car put back together and we finished well so that gave us the opportunity to run in the King of the Hill and pretty much assured us of a good starting spot.”
Cummins, who picked up his first career USAC National Sprint Car win at the local oval in 2014, was happy despite coming up just one spot short.
“First of all I want to thank our Lord Jesus Christ,” said Cummins. “There was a few times I thought I had a chance to get him but just couldn’t quite pull off the pass. I can’t thank Hank Byram and Rodney Reynolds for giving me this opportunity and such a great race car that I can go out every night and just race the guts out of it with no worries.”
As has been the case virtually every night this season it seems, former track champion and current series points leader C.J. Leary finished third behind the pair after dueling with Chase Stockon and Justin Grant for most of the race.
“Coming into this season as a new team we really didn’t have any idea what to expect,” explained Leary. “But Davy [Jones], my dad and the whole team really chip in and put in a lot of time making these race cars good and fast. It’s a testament to Andy [Reinbold] that he had three cars all make the feature in this huge race and all of them run well.”
“My goal from here on out the rest of the season is to keep trying to run up front,” he continued. “I figure with the chemistry this team has and if we keep on running like we have up to this point winning the points championship is a real possibility.”
Chris Windom earned the Crume-Evans Insurance Hard Charger of the Race Award by finishing eighth after starting 18th following a flip in one of the three qualifying races to fill the field. The former USAC National Sprint and Silver Crown champion noted how his weekend didn’t quite go as he envisioned it.
“It was a tough week,” he said. “We had big hopes coming into this week but there are always going to be weekends like that at some point during the season. [Saturday] I pretty much screwed us by flipping in the qualifying race which meant we had to work on putting the car back together for the semi-feature. But Jason Goacher and the NOS Energy 5G team worked their tails off and we finished decent starting as far back as we did.
"There was no way with as many good drivers and fast cars as there were in the feature that we were going to get all the way to the front unless there was a bunch of yellows.”
Two-time Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) and 2002 Kokomo track champion Dustin Smith had an impressive four nights and finished 16th in his first Smackdown feature, a feat which earned him the Rookie of the Race honors.
“I gotta thank my mom and dad [Bob and Deb],” said Dustin Smith after being awarded and extra $500 for his accomplishment. “Chris Martin, Cale Shields, my daughter Maddie and the list goes on and on.”
Smith’s brother Corey finished 17th, while Lincoln’s Darland was 20th as engine woes continued to plague his family-owned No. 36D. Thomas Meseraull, who won Thursday’s opening round, finished 21st after having to go to a backup car following a flip during the King of the Hill competition.
The simmering rivalry between former Kokomo resident Shane Cottle and Clinton Boyles reached a boiling point again as the pair got together in their qualifying race exiting turn two and flipping down the backstretch. After both drivers emerged from their respective cars, track and USAC officials had to restrain Cottle as he confronted Boyles. The accident ended both drivers' nights.
Also on hand was the BOSS Series and veteran Matt Westfall emerged as the last one standing after a torrid duel with Travis Hery the final half of the race.
Westfall, who was running second to Dallas Hewitt before Hewitt jumped the turn one cushion and flipped his Keen Racing No. 18. After inheriting the top spot, Westfall then had to fend off Hery the remaining nine laps.
Westfall had been competing with USAC in the three nights prior to the finale, is the series points leader and was beaming after finally snaring a win and putting an end to what had been a trying previous three nights.
“This is pretty cool to win here at Kokomo,” Westfall said. “I wish I could’ve run better all week but this makes up for what was a pretty tough three days. Ray Marshall [car owner] was getting frustrated and I was too with the way we were struggling. I just love coming here in front of these great fans and this track is totally bad ass.”
Hery settled for second with Carmen Pedigo taking third. Logan Hupp and Dustin Webber completed the top five.
Kory Crabtree, who was behind the wheel of the Dom’s Gulf No. 60 that Dustin Smith drove to his two series’ titles, was 11th while last year’s winner Mike Miller took ninth. Brian Karraker, whose father-in-law, Tony Jarrett won a track title at the local oval was 15th while Kokomo’s Parker Frederickson was 18th.
The track will return to action next Sunday night in the Labor Day Weekend Spectacular.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.